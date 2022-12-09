REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to October 2023.
The season kicks off with the Paulding County Fair on June 12 and ends on Oct. 14 at the Fairfield County Fair. The Ohio State Fair, which takes place at the state fairgrounds in Columbus, is scheduled in the middle of the season from July 26 to Aug. 6.
You can find the full schedule of fairs here or on the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website.
Here’s a list of nearby county and independent fairs:
2023 county fairs
Athens County — Aug. 4-12 in Athens
Coshocton County — Sept. 29-Oct. 5 in Coshocton
Crawford County — July 17-22 in Bucyrus
Delaware County — Sept. 16-23 in Delaware
Fairfield County — Oct. 8-14 in Lancaster
Fayette County — July 17-22 in Washington Court House
Franklin County — July 17-23 in Hilliard
Guernsey County — Sept. 11-17 in Old Washington
Hardin County — Sept. 5-10 in Kenton
Hocking County — Sept. 11-16 in Logan
Knox County — July 22-29 in Mt. Vernon
Madison County — July 8-15 in London
Marion County — July 3-8 in Marion
Morgan County — Sept. 5-9 in McConnelsville
Morrow County — Aug. 28-Sept. 4 in Mt. Gilead
Perry County — July 17-22 in New Lexington
Pickaway County — June 17-24 in Circleville
Pike County — July 30-Aug. 5 in Piketon
Ross County — Aug. 5-12 in Chillicothe
Union County — July 23-29 in Marysville
Independent fairs
Albany Independent Fair — Sept. 6-10 (Athens County)
Hartford Independent Fair — Aug. 6-12 (Licking County)
Richwood Independent Fair — Aug. 30-Sept. 4 (Union County)