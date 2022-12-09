REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not nearly fair season yet, but Ohioans can now mark their calendars for when it arrives.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture released dates for the 2023 fair season on Thursday, compiling a list of nearly 100 county and independent fairs that will take place across the state from June to October 2023.

The season kicks off with the Paulding County Fair on June 12 and ends on Oct. 14 at the Fairfield County Fair. The Ohio State Fair, which takes place at the state fairgrounds in Columbus, is scheduled in the middle of the season from July 26 to Aug. 6.

You can find the full schedule of fairs here or on the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website.

Here’s a list of nearby county and independent fairs:

2023 county fairs

Athens County — Aug. 4-12 in Athens

Coshocton County — Sept. 29-Oct. 5 in Coshocton

Crawford County — July 17-22 in Bucyrus

Delaware County — Sept. 16-23 in Delaware

Fairfield County — Oct. 8-14 in Lancaster

Fayette County — July 17-22 in Washington Court House

Franklin County — July 17-23 in Hilliard

Guernsey County — Sept. 11-17 in Old Washington

Hardin County — Sept. 5-10 in Kenton

Hocking County — Sept. 11-16 in Logan

Knox County — July 22-29 in Mt. Vernon

Madison County — July 8-15 in London

Marion County — July 3-8 in Marion

Morgan County — Sept. 5-9 in McConnelsville

Morrow County — Aug. 28-Sept. 4 in Mt. Gilead

Perry County — July 17-22 in New Lexington

Pickaway County — June 17-24 in Circleville

Pike County — July 30-Aug. 5 in Piketon

Ross County — Aug. 5-12 in Chillicothe

Union County — July 23-29 in Marysville

Independent fairs

Albany Independent Fair — Sept. 6-10 (Athens County)

Hartford Independent Fair — Aug. 6-12 (Licking County)

Richwood Independent Fair — Aug. 30-Sept. 4 (Union County)