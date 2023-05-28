Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Ohio

#1. Columbus, OH: 11

#2. Cleveland-Elyria, OH: 8

#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: 6

#4. Akron, OH: 3

#5. Canton-Massillon, OH: 1

#5. Dayton-Kettering, OH: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Orange

– Typical home value: $443,635

– 1-year price change: +4.2%

– 5-year price change: +34.4%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#29. Montrose-Ghent

– Typical home value: $452,292

– 1-year price change: +3.1%

– 5-year price change: +34.7%

– Metro area: Akron, OH

#28. Turpin Hills

– Typical home value: $454,919

– 1-year price change: +4.2%

– 5-year price change: +31.1%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#27. Sugarcreek

– Typical home value: $460,437

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +35.9%

– Metro area: Dayton-Kettering, OH

#26. Plain City

– Typical home value: $461,915

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.4%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#25. Boston Heights

– Typical home value: $470,955

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +26.4%

– Metro area: Akron, OH

#24. Grandview Heights

– Typical home value: $471,361

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +31.7%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#23. Dry Run

– Typical home value: $473,053

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +31.2%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#22. Hudson

– Typical home value: $473,573

– 1-year price change: +4.2%

– 5-year price change: +30.4%

– Metro area: Akron, OH

#21. Granville

– Typical home value: $479,860

– 1-year price change: +7.4%

– 5-year price change: +51.5%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#20. Amberley

– Typical home value: $486,568

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +38.8%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#19. Bexley

– Typical home value: $501,674

– 1-year price change: +3.9%

– 5-year price change: +27.2%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#18. Riverlea

– Typical home value: $509,928

– 1-year price change: +5.4%

– 5-year price change: +28.7%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#17. Dublin

– Typical home value: $532,598

– 1-year price change: +6.1%

– 5-year price change: +44.1%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#16. Hills and Dales

– Typical home value: $533,405

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +40.1%

– Metro area: Canton-Massillon, OH

#15. Powell

– Typical home value: $537,722

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#14. Montgomery

– Typical home value: $540,161

– 1-year price change: +3.7%

– 5-year price change: +37.9%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#13. Upper Arlington

– Typical home value: $548,147

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +35.3%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#12. New Albany

– Typical home value: $557,755

– 1-year price change: +5.1%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#11. Pepper Pike

– Typical home value: $565,740

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +33.2%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#10. Galena

– Typical home value: $572,439

– 1-year price change: +6.0%

– 5-year price change: +44.4%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#9. Moreland Hills

– Typical home value: $578,685

– 1-year price change: +6.8%

– 5-year price change: +38.0%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#8. Gates Mills

– Typical home value: $616,730

– 1-year price change: +2.9%

– 5-year price change: +23.8%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#7. Terrace Park

– Typical home value: $617,388

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: +20.6%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN

#6. Waite Hill

– Typical home value: $639,511

– 1-year price change: +2.8%

– 5-year price change: +42.9%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#5. Kirtland Hills

– Typical home value: $666,083

– 1-year price change: +3.3%

– 5-year price change: +38.1%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#4. Bentleyville

– Typical home value: $708,526

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +22.0%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#3. Marble Cliff

– Typical home value: $736,453

– 1-year price change: +3.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.2%

– Metro area: Columbus, OH

#2. Hunting Valley

– Typical home value: $1,250,770

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +26.1%

– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria, OH

#1. The Village of Indian Hill

– Typical home value: $1,302,768

– 1-year price change: +6.7%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN