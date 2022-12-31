On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out your state’s record, or see the national list here.

Ohio by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 113° F (Gallipolis on July 21, 1934)

– All-time lowest temperature: -39° F (Milligan on Feb. 10, 1899)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.75 inches (Lockington Dam (near Sidney, Shelby Co.) on Aug.7-8, 1995)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Warren 3 S on April 20, 1901)

During the statewide 1934 heat wave, residents of Gallipolis, a village in Ohio, bore the brunt of the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. Residents left their furnace-like houses in the hopes of finding a shady spot to cool off, while many slept on their rooftops, porches, or lawns. The oppressive heat made the death toll climb to 160 from July 20–26. An extreme heat wave during July 2019 made the mercury levels increase to 112 degrees in northern Ohio.

Continue below to see the most extreme temperatures in the history of other states in your region.

Indiana by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 116° F (Collegeville St Joseph County Airport on July 14, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -36° F (New Whiteland on Jan. 19, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.5 inches (Princeton 1 W on Aug. 6, 1905)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 33 inches (Salem on Dec. 23, 2004)

On Aug. 6, 1905, Princeton, a city in Indiana’s Gibson County, recorded the highest one-day-long rainfall event in the state at 10.5 inches. More recently, in June 2019, severe storms in central and southern Indiana caused floods that left thousands of households powerless. Several roads also had to be closed after there were reports of cars being stuck in the floods.

Kentucky by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 114° F (Greensburg on July 28, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -37° F (Shelbyville 1 E on Jan. 19, 1994)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.48 inches (Louisville WFO on March 1, 1997)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Simers on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1997 in Louisville resulted in 10.48 inches of rainfall within one day on March 1, 1997. The deluge intensified when smaller streams started overflowing rapidly, which in turn caused the worst flooding along the Ohio River. As if the large amounts of flooding wasn’t bad enough, tornadoes were also reported from Arkansas to southern Kentucky.