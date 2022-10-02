In 2018, 36 out of the nation’s 50 states held elections for governor. A record-shattering 16 women were major party nominees the position, nine of whom were successful, making the current number of female governors tied with the all-time high number set in 2004. The LGBTQ+ community also made historic strides, as Colorado’s Jared Polis became the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the United States, and Oregon’s Kate Brown, who is bisexual, was reelected in her state.

Fast forward to the 2022 elections, and 36 states will once again elect—or reelect— their governors. But who are these powerful politicians, and what were they doing before they took their states’ reigns?

every current governor had before taking office and found varying resumes, from positions as cabinet secretaries to the CEO of an ice cream company.

Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

A native of Yellow Springs, Mike DeWine first worked for his family’s seed company loading seed bags onto truck beds and inspecting wheat fields for optimum growth. He later attended law school and became the prosecutor for Greene County. Terms in both houses of U.S. Congress followed, as well as eight years as the attorney general of Ohio.

While all 50 governors bring with them experiences from different walks of life, some share several commonalities. A total of four current governors have served in the military, and 15 were at one point the lieutenant governor of their states. Eleven governors previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, while just one was a former U.S. senator.

Indiana

Although Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb earned his college degree in U.S. history, he’s spent most of his career working in the political realm. He worked as a campaign manager and district director for Republican congressman John Hostettler in the late 1990s and early aughts, and then a campaign manager and deputy chief of staff for Gov. Mitch Daniels between 2003 and 2011. In 2015, he decided to run for the U.S. Senate but quit the race when then-Gov. Mike Pence asked him to be Indiana’s lieutenant governor.

Kentucky

Andy Beshear spent the early days of his legal career in Washington D.C. at a large international firm. But he eventually moved back home to Kentucky, where he worked as a lawyer until he ran for attorney general in 2015. He won that election and stayed in office until he ran for governor of Kentucky, an office his father Steve Beshear also held from 2007 to 2015.