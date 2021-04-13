Security video: Man who OSHP says vandalized Ohio Statehouse claimed he’d been shot at

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — The man who the Ohio State Highway Patrol says broke into the Ohio Statehouse Monday around 3:45 a.m. claimed in a 911 call that he entered the building because he’d been shot at.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Jeremy D. Ibanez of Columbus, also allegedly told a dispatcher that the person who shot at him was inside the Statehouse.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no evidence of either claim.

Security video released Tuesday (above) shows the man using a fire extinguisher and a directional sign to break windows, and then making a call at a security desk to 911, troopers said Monday.

The 911 call was routed to Columbus police, who dispatched officers. The man was located on the west lawn near the McKinley monument. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched because the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and he was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

The patrol says the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was trying to get medical help.

According the OSHP Ibanez has been charged with felonious vandalism and criminal trespassing.

Ibanez remains in the hospital, an OSHP spokesperson says.