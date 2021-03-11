Section of interstate in Downtown Columbus will close March 13-14

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A section of the I-70/71 splits Downtown will be closed this weekend because of construction.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 will be closed between I-71 and Third Street. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday.

In addition, I-70 east will be reduced to one lane in that area starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The closures are to allow installation of a beam for a bridge that will eventually carry Downtown traffic from Fulton Street onto eastbound I-70. The entire stretch of freeway between the west and east splits for I-71 was closed last weekend for the same project.

To detour the closure, westbound I-70 traffic can either take the Downtown exit or use I-71 north and I-670 west to reconnect to I-70.

The ramp from I-71 south to I-70 west will also close. I-71 traffic can use I-670 west and State Route 315 south to reconnect with I-71.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.