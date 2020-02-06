Secretary LaRose gives update on election security before primary in March

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Iowa’s highly anticipated caucus didn’t go smoothly on Monday, with a new app failing and leading to big delays in results. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that won’t happen come March 17 in Ohio, calling it the most prepared state in the nation.

On Wednesday, Secretary LaRose gave an update on the strengthening of counties’ election security after he issued a “multi-faceted” security strategy to local boards of elections in June. In his press conference he said 80 of the counties are fully compliant, seven are working toward compliance and one county (Van Wert) has been placed on administrative oversight. The goal is to have everyone up to code for Ohio’s primarily election which will no doubt bring nationwide spotlight.

“As Ohioans we know that the eyes of the world will be on us and are on us each time we conduct a presidential election in Ohio and when the world is watching Ohio will be ready,” said LaRose.



The checklist for counties included five separate sectors including: Physical Security Assessments and Improvements, Background Checks of Personnel, Secure Website and E-mail Domains, Cyber-Attack Detection (Network Defense) and Security Training. LaRose says many of the items were simple like making the county board’s website a “.gov” account, but they are all important.

LaRose was also asked at the press conference about the Iowa Caucus, he said the biggest issue is the misinformation that begins swirling when election issues like that happen.

“People started spinning all these conspiracy theories about what may be going on and that is deeply irresponsible,” said LaRose.

LaRose took to Twitter to answer questions Tuesday night after the debacle in Iowa, he stated that an app like the one that failed in Iowa would’ve never been allowed in Ohio.