Second victim of Diley Ridge Medical Center crash dies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies say a woman, who was injured when a man crashed into a medical center in Canal Winchester, has died. 

Fairfield County deputies confirmed that Cindy Fritz, 58, of Carroll, has died, but stated they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of her death.    

Fritz was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, after Raymond Leiendecker, crashed his truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center last Friday. 

Deputies say it appears Leiendecker intentionally drove his truck into the medical center.

Leiendecker has been charged with aggravated murder after Scott Davis, 61, and employee of the medical center, died as a result of the crash. 

Leiendecker was being held on a $5 million cash or surety bond, or $500,000 recognizance bond. 

