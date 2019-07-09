Second victim dies following car crash into pond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second person involved in Saturday’s incident involving a car driving into a pond at a southeast Columbus apartment complex has died.

Leta Galagalo, 11, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Monday afternoon, Columbus Police said.

Galagalo was taken to Nationwide Saturday after the vehicle she, two adults, and two other children were in lost control and drove into the pond at the Hartford on the Lake apartment complex.

According to Columbus Police, Dereje Kume, 55, of Columbus, died at Mt. Carmel East Hospital early Sunday morning.

Columbus police said 39-year-old Chaltu Guyo was trying to park a 2008 Toyota Highlander on Shore Boulevard West when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The SUV plunged into the pond.

In addition to Galagalo and Kume, in the vehicle were Guyo, Milkessa Kebede, 9, and Kananissa Kebede, 7.

Saturday’s accident was just the latest in a number of fatal incidents at the pond since 2011. Counting the victims in Saturday’s incident, eight people have died as a result of incidents at the pond.

Residents have called on the apartment complex’s management to do more to make the area more secure.