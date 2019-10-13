Second suspect arrested in August home invasion attack of elderly man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second suspect has been arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly man in his home in late August.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and automobile theft. He was arrested Oct. 10.

Another suspect, also a juvenile male, was arrested Sept. 3.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was severely beaten and robbed at his Basil Road home after two suspects forced their way into the house.

According to Columbus Police, the victim suffered cuts to his face and had a tooth knocked out. He was eventually able to get to his phone after being unable to move for almost two hours.

Police said the two teenage boys knocked on the man’s door on the afternoon of Aug. 25, first offering to cut his lawn.

When the man declined, a witness said they went out to the street for about three minutes.

The witness said the boys returned to the home, this time asking to use the victim’s telephone.

Again, the man declined. About 15 minutes later, the witness said, the boys returned to the home, forced their way in and beat and robbed the victim.