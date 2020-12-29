Second police officer present at Andre’ Hill shooting previously honored for heroism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday was not the first time that Columbus police officer Amy Detweiler was in the news on NBC4.

Detweiler was revealed Tuesday morning as the second officer who responded to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22 before the fatal shooting of Andre’ Hill, an unarmed Black man, by Officer Adam Coy.

Previously, Detweiler was in the news for helping to pull a man from a burning truck on State Route 315 in October 2015. Detweiler and Trooper Michael Rucker of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were honored for their heroism the following February.

The original story on Detweiler’s heroism can be found here.