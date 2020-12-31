Second police officer activated body camera only after Andre’ Hill was shot, footage shows

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The second Columbus police officer to respond to the call where Andre’ Hill was fatally shot did not turn on her body camera until after shooting.

But once Officer Amy Detweiler did, it recorded an encounter with a person from inside the house where the shooting took place, with a woman saying, “He was bringing me Christmas money. He didn’t do anything.” And it also showed Detweiler cuffing Hill as he laid on the ground, waiting for medics to arrive.

The Columbus Division of Police released footage Thursday morning from several officers who responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22, where Officer Adam Coy shot Hill, an unarmed Black man, moments after encountering him while responding to a non-emergency call.

Coy was terminated from the police force on Monday, and the state BCI is continuing its investigation into the shooting.

Detweiler was the second officer on the scene and the only other one there when the shooting took place.

Detweiler’s body-camera footage began with Hill lying on the ground near the entrance to an open garage. Coy turned over his body, possibly checking for a weapon. Detweiler said in an interview with internal police investigators that Coy yelled out that Hill had a weapon before firing.

Sound began at the 60-second mark of the video, indicating that she activated it at that time. Coy also activated his camera only after the shooting, which preserved video from the previous minute with no audio via a “lookback” feature. One of the reasons given for Coy’s termination was failure to correctly use his body camera.

“Get me support,” Coy said to Detweiler, a request for police officer support after he fires his weapon. She requested it through her radio.

Then the woman emerged from the front door of the house, speaking to Detweiler from several feet away before Detweiler told her to “stay inside.” The woman returned to the house and was not seen again for the remainder of the video.

Three minutes later, Detweiler told a dispatcher that a medic had not arrived but that “we do need one.”

Then other officers called her back to the garage, where Hill was still lying on the ground. Another officer was heard saying, “Help him up. He’s still moving.” The other officers rolled Hill onto his stomach, and Detweiler cuffed him.

The lack of immediate medical attention given to Hill was another reason given for Coy’s termination. Hill later died at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Also, Columbus fire officials are looking into the delay in a medic arriving at the scene.

Ten minutes after she started recording, Detweiler was heard saying, “Where’s the medic?”

Moments later, Detweiler tried to help another officer locate the shell casings on the driveway, explaining to him where she and Coy were standing when the shooting took place. Hill remained visible in the footage, still lying at the edge of the garage, with another police officer keeping a flashlight shined on him.

“I didn’t shoot,” Detweiler was heard saying. “I didn’t see what [Coy] saw.”

The footage ended shortly after that, when another officer at the scene said she could turn her body camera off.

WARNING: The following video was supplied by the Columbus Division of Police. Some viewers may find it disturbing. Columbus police officials blurred out the face of Adam Coy, the officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill.