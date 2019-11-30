Second person dies after Thanksgiving Eve shooting in Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person has died in connection to a Thanksgiving eve shooting in Bellefontaine.

Bellefontaine Police confirmed Saturday that Anthony Scartz, 24, died from injuries he sustained in the Wednesday shooting on at a home on the 600 block of West Columbus Avenue at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Caleb Chamberlin, 22, died Wednesday as a result of the shooting.

Two adult females were treated for injuries at the scene. A juvenile who lives at the home was not physically harmed during the incident.

Police in Bellefontaine have arrested three teenage boys in connection with the shooting.

Bellefontaine Police said Ethan Grim, 17, Josiah Bush, 16, and Elijah Barrett, 15, each entered the home and began shooting at some point shortly thereafter.

On Friday, Austin Allen, 20, of Bellefontaine, was arrested and charged with complicity to aggravated robbery. Police said Allen was at the home during the shooting and assisted the assaliants with their escape.

“The Bellefontaine Police Department has worked tirelessly to put the three teens and one adult behind bars for these heinous crimes,” said Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley. “Now, we will continue to work with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to be sure each of the four are held accountable for their crimes.”