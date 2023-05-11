A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested the second of two suspects wanted in a fatal shooting which occurred in North Columbus, Saturday, April 29.

Kenneth Baffour, 21, was identified by witnesses after the shooting, and was arrested Wednesday. Baffour is scheduled to appear before a Franklin County Municipal judge Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.

According to court documents, Baffour was identified as the shooter who killed Elmer Alexander Romero-Gutierrez, who was found dead with a gunshot to the chest at 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Webster Canyon Court and Maple Canyon Court in Northland. Police said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation, which escalated when Baffour allegedly shot Romero-Gutierrez.

Baffour and another suspect, Joseph Mansaray, fled the scene. Mansaray, who was identified as the driver during the incident, was arrested on May 3. He was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Baffour also has additional charges of driving under suspension or license restriction and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Fatal shooting on Webster Canyon Court on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)