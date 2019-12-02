Second man arrested in north Columbus shooting death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second suspect has been arrested in the death of a man shot and killed in north Columbus Nov. 22.

Abukar Khamis, 19, of Columbus, was arrested by Columbus Police SWAT officers Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Muhsin Yusuf, Columbus Police said.

Yusuf was found lying in a parking lot on Northtowne Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second man, Mahdi H. Mohamed, 24, turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail Nov. 25 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Columbus Police said an argument on Nov. 21 carried over to the next day, resulting in the shooting.

Both Khamis and Mohamed are charged with murder.