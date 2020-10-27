Second man arrested for 2017 murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a result of further investigation by the Columbus Police Homicide Cold Case Unit, Camron Garnes was charged and arrested Tuesday for the 2017 murder of Gary Copling.

On November 27, 2018 at 8:08 p.m., Brian Reed was arrested and charged for the murder of Copling.

On December 20, 2017 at approximately 7:52 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police received a call and were requested to respond to the Dawghouse Bar on 2031 Lockbourne Rd.

Initial information indicated that a person was shot. Copling was later located near Studer and Reeb approximately a half block northwest of the initial scene. Copling was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.