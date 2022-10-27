COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler.

33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in the eastside of Columbus.

Elmore will have a preliminary hearing in court next Friday, as will Charles Williams, who was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court record, Lee Gill has been identified as the other suspect, but is not yet in custody.

Chandler and Williams, along with Elmore and Gill, were involved in an argument outside of the Platform Lounge at 11:50 p.m. Saturday night. The three men allegedly pulled handguns and began shooting into the car Chandler was sitting in. Police say that Williams pulled a rifle from a nearby vehicle and shot several rounds at Chandler.

Surveillance video showed Chandler climbing from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of the vehicle and then falling out of the car. The men kept shooting at Chandler as he got up and ran from the scene. One bullet struck him, making him stop and fall. Another bullet struck a nearby house, police said.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy performed on Chandler showed he was hit with a rifle round in the back.