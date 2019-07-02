Second lawsuit filed in connection with Mount Carmel Grove City Legionella outbreak

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Mount Carmel regarding last month’s Legionella outbreak.

According to court documents, James and Janet Lawton, of Grove City, have filed suit against Mount Carmel Health System, Mount Carmel’s parent company Trinity Health, and others after James Lawton tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

The lawsuit states that James Lawton was admitted to Mount Carmel Grove City on May 26 for complaints of low oxygen. He was discharged the following day.

On June 3, according to court documents, James Lawton fell out of bed at home and was taken by ambulance back to Mount Carmel Grove City and admitted with a 102 degree fever.

It is during this second stay in the hospital that James Lawton began showing symptoms consistent with Legionnaires’ disease, the lawsuit states. He asked to be tested for the disease on June 7, with the results coming back positive for Legionella pneumonia, according to the lawsuit.

James Lawton was transferred the next day to a different facility for treatment, where he stayed for the next two weeks.

“Plaintiff James Lawton… acquired legionella bacteria as a direct and proximate result of his exposure to the water at Defendant Mount Carmel Grove City,” the lawsuit states.

The Lawton’s suit is the second such suit filed in relation to the Mount Carmel Grove City Legionella outbreak.

The family of Dee Rezes filed a wrongful death lawsuit on June 27 against Mount Carmel Health and Mount Carmel Grove City after Dee Rezes died after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease while a patient at the hospital.

In total, 16 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been diagnosed in Mount Carmel Grove City patients.