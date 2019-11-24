Second fatal shooting this year has Shady Lane neighbor hoping for change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second teenager gunned down on the same block within six months is enough to make some Shady Lane Road neighbors want to move.

Kathy Adams chose her ranch-style home on Shady Lane, near East Livingston Avenue, in 1991 for its location and friendly neighbors.

“That’s the whole reason you choose the neighborhood you’re in is because of the atmosphere of the neighborhood,” she explained.

Recently, the atmosphere in the neighborhood has been changing.

Directly across the street from Adams’s house, the chain-link fence around Shady Lane Elementary School is bent into disrepair from a crash Friday night.

Adams heard the incident before she saw the damage.

“I thought it was firecrackers, but I found out later it was gunshots. The car went on its side and ran into the field over there where the chain link fence is,” she recalled.

Columbus Police said 18-year-old Brenden Brown was driving down Shady Lane Road Friday evening when he was hit by the gunshots Adams heard.

His vehicle took down several utility poles before crashing into the fence.

The beloved Eastmoor Academy graduate did not survive.

Brown’s car crashed just a few feet away from a mound of stuffed animals, artificial flowers and candles set up in memorial for another shooting victim.

Jaykwon Sharp, 14, was shot and killed in May.

Police arrested a 13-year-old suspect for the killing.

During the shooting, a 14-year-old girl was also shot and wounded.

“It’s sad. Kids can’t be kids, you know. That’s what I think,” Adams said.

She’s also noticed fewer children playing on the Shady Lane Elementary School playground outside of school hours.

The longtime resident also spends less time sitting on her front porch.

“As soon as it starts turning dusk, I shut the front door and lock it, just take no chances,” she said.

Other neighbors said they plan to move their families away from the violence. However, Adams plans to stay, hoping the past year’s shootings are an anomaly and peace will return to the neighborhood.

“Hopefully it’ll get better,” she said. “I hope. I’m not giving up on it.”

Investigators are still looking for Brown’s killer. They’re asking anyone with information to contact Columbus Police. You can leave an anonymous tip at 614-461-8477.