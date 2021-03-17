Second Del Taco in Ohio opening in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Circleville will be the second city in Ohio to have a Del Taco.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, Wednesday, the second Del Taco location is opening at 23601 US Highway 23 South, in Circleville.

“We are gearing up to grow the Del Taco footprint in Ohio over the next few years,” said Brandi Joseph, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “The Ohio market has a lot of potential, and we are thrilled to meet the demand in the Circleville community for our signature Mexican favorites.”

The first Del Taco location in Ohio opened in Bellefontaine in late 2020.