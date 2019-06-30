Second deadly shooting in June at Stanaford Place

Darryl Ricardo Duff Jr., arrested and charged with the murder of John Edward Habern III on June 29, 2019.

Columbus, OH (WCMH) — The second deadly shooting in the one month occurred yesterday on Stanaford Place, in the Reeb Hosack district of Columbus.

Two men have been arrested for the murder of John Edward Habern III, 29, who officers found lying in the street near 312 Stanaford Place with several gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

Medics took Habern to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but Habern died at 8:44pm.

Darez Ricardo Duff, 17, and Darryl Ricardo Duff Jr., 20, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, have been taken into custody charged with murder. Darryl Ricardo Duff Jr., is held in Franklin County Jail.

Police say witnesses allege that after a fight between John Habern III and Darryl Duff, that Duff’s brother Darez walked up to Habern with a gun and fired several shots, fatally wounding him.

The brothers ran away and drove off, but officers found and arrested them quickly, the police report said.

In a separate incident, on June 1st, Wiley L. Ross, 66, died after Shotspotter recorded a shooting at 310 Stanaford Place at 7:30 p.m..

When officers got to the location pinned by Shotspotter, they found Wiley L. Ross dying from gunshot wounds, according to police records.

Medics worked to save Ross, and took him to a hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died at 8:08pm.

Ross’ death is still under investigation by police.

Det. Glenn Bray is in charge of the investigation into Habern. Det. D. Phillips is Lead investigator in the death of Ross. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.