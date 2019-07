COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio Pharmacy Board Friday awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation to Bloom Medicinals, LLC, the second dispensary in Columbus to be approved for operation.

Bloom Medicinals has one location already open in Painesville. Their Columbus dispensary is located at 1361 Georgesville Rd.

A representative for Bloom Medicinals told NBC4 the Columbus location is expected to open soon.

