Second Columbus Fire recruiter under investigation for using post to target women

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second man involved with the recruitment of minorities and women to the Columbus Fire Department has been accused of abusing his position.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin confirmed a second individual was being investigated for using his position to pursue a personal relationship with a potential recruit.

Martin said the firefighter has been reassigned, but would not offer any further comment.

The man is the second member of the fire department facing harassment claims in as many weeks.

On Monday, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Joe Richard submitted his letter of retirement amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools