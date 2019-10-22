Second Columbus Fire recruiter under investigation for using post to target women

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second man involved with the recruitment of minorities and women to the Columbus Fire Department has been accused of abusing his position.

Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin confirmed a second individual was being investigated for using his position to pursue a personal relationship with a potential recruit.

Martin said the firefighter has been reassigned, but would not offer any further comment.

The man is the second member of the fire department facing harassment claims in as many weeks.

On Monday, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Joe Richard submitted his letter of retirement amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.