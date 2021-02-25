Second child dies after fire Saturday in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say the second child has died after a fire in northeast Columbus, Saturday.

According to Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin, firefighters received the call of two children trapped in a home that was on fire near the 3000 block of Glenshaw Avenue after 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they pulled two victims — twin 4-year-old boys — out of the fire.

The boys, identified as Yonatan and Solomon Nashih, were taken to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville in critical condition.

Firefighters released Monday that the first boy had died Sunday, and announced Thursday that the second boy had also died.

Fire investigators says three older siblings were able to escape the home and go to a neighbor’s house. The children’s mother was at work at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.