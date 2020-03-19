Second case of COVID-19 reported in Delaware County

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Delaware County.

According to Delaware County’s Facebook page a person in their mid 20s, who has a travel history to Boston between March 13-16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person was never hospitalized and is currently recovering in isolation at home, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone who was in contact with the person has been advised by the Health District to self-quarantine at home and monitor for any symptoms.

The Delaware General Health District will contact anyone who needs to know or take action, including the need for isolation or quarantine.

For general COVID-19 questions, the DGHD ask people to call 740-368-1700 and dial 1 to be connected to the call center.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.