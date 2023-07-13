COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second suspect accused of shooting a man and leaving him for dead next to a dumpster has been arrested.

Micheal Mickens III is in custody, along with his brother Michael Mickens Jr., after both were charged with the murder of 29-year-old Isiaha Thompson-Angus.

Thompson-Angus was found dead next to a dumpster with a gunshot wound to his head near the 1000 block of North 4th Street in Columbus’ Italian Village.

Michael Mickens Jr. was arrested Monday, and a judge issued him a $1 million bond.

The brothers’ names are nearly identical, with the youngest having his first name spelled “Micheal” instead of “Michael,” per police.

Police shared a video from a surveillance camera that captured the moments leading up to Thompson-Angus’ death. At approximately 2:24 a.m., Thompson-Angus can be seen walking back to the dumpster with another man before they began fighting. Another man and a woman then ran up to the pair, and the third man also reached into his front shorts pocket before joining in.

Shortly after the third man and woman got to the dumpster, the video showed all three leaving the scene quickly.