COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters in Columbus are on the scene of a second-alarm fire at a business on McKinley Avenue.

According to Columbus Division of Fire dispatch information, it’s happening at a scrap yard along the 1000 block of McKinley Avenue.

A large plume of smoke can be seen from miles away. Dozens of firefighters responded to fight the blaze.

According to fire department spokesperson Battalion Chief Steve Martin, three people suffered minor injuries from the fire.