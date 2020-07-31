Search warrant executed at Riffe Center in connection to Householder case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Federal authorities executed a search warrant at the Riffe Center, Friday, in connection to former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder.
According to a property receipt left with the House, agents seized:
- Team Householder cap
- Framed nuclear power plant photo
- Paper calendar with inserted papers
- Four Thank You cards
- Duke Energy thank you letter
- Nine folders with papers
- Silver iPhone
- Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack
- JPL and Associates floor plan
- Attn: Jeff personal envelope with profile information
The Ohio House of Representatives released the following statement in regards to the search warrant:
“The Ohio House of Representatives today received and fully cooperated with a federal search warrant for personal items at the Riffe Center belonging to Larry Householder. The House will continue cooperating with federal investigators as part of our effort to restore integrity and trust to the House.”
Householder, along with Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges, Juan Cespedes and Generation Now were indicted on Rico Conspiracy charges, in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving the passage of 2019’s House Bill 6.
The bill included a billion-dollar bailout for two failing nuclear power plants.
Householder was removed as Ohio Speaker of the House Thursday, less than an hour after he was indicted by a federal Grand Jury.