Search for suspects in Aspen Ski and Board armed robbery

(WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery of Aspen Ski and Board in Lewis Center on Sunday, Dec. 13 around 5 p.m.

According to a release, two males suspects entered the store when one of them brandished a gray revolver and left the store with several coats.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10″ tall and 150 lbs., wearing a red coat, khaki pants, and a white hat. The suspect was accompanied by a black male in overalls and a large coat. A third individual, a white female in a white fur-lined coat, remained in the vehicle.

All three suspects fled the scene in a gray Honda CR-V with an auto-dealer license plate 002-A2DR.

If you have any information regarding the suspects or vehicle, please contact Detective Bessinger at 740-833-2892 or jbessinger@co.delaware.oh.us