Search for Columbus police chief narrowed to nine receiving interviews

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The list of potential police chiefs for Columbus has been narrowed down from 34 applicants to nine people who are being interviewed.

NBC4 learned Tuesday the names of those being interviewed. They are:

Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of Detroit police

Robert Clark, criminal justice professor at National University in San Diego and former FBI assistant special agent in charge

Derrick Diggs, chief of Fort Myers, Florida, police and former chief of Toledo police

Avery Moore, assistant chief of Dallas police (investigations and tactical branch)

Bryan Norwood, vice president of public safety at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Ivonne Roman, co-founder of 30×30 Initiative, which seeks to increase representation of female police officers, and former chief of Newark, New Jersey, police

Joseph Sullivan, former deputy commissioner of Philadelphia police

Perry Tarrant, executive director of FBI-LEEDA, a law enforcement training firm in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and a previous finalist for Columbus police chief

David Taylor, program manager at G4S, a security services firm in Washington

It is not considered a list of finalists, as others from the full list of applicants may still be considered.

They are in the running to replace Thomas Quinlan, who served for about a year before being returned to his role as a deputy chief.

Not among the finalists were four people who either currently or recently worked for the department: deputy chiefs Timothy Becker and Kenneth Kuebler, commander Robert Strausbaugh and former commander Gary Cameron, now the Pickaway County dog warden.

Mayor Andrew Ginther has said he wants an external candidate to lead the department after a turbulent period. Recent incidents included the department’s response to protests Downtown last summer that led to an external investigation and review. The protests were over police violence against Blacks after the death of George Floyd.

But in the following months, Columbus police officers shot and killed two Blacks in high-profile incidents — Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — sparking fresh sets of protests each time.