Search continues for Westerville woman missing since May

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The family and friends of missing Westerville woman Emily Noble continue their search for answers more than three months after her sudden disappearance.

A search party met in Westerville Sunday, looking for any sign of Noble.

She was last seen May 24 after celebrating her 52nd birthday.

Noble is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact Westerville Police at (614) 882-7444.

Emily Noble

