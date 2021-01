COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A very original marriage proposal went down at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this week.

The would-be groom popped the question with the help of a sea lion at the Zoo’s Sea Lion Encounter. As the couple was taking a photo, the animal waddled up behind them with a sign saying “Marry Me?”

The stunned bride-to-be couldn’t refuse such an amazing proposal; she said “Yes!” as the sea lion scampered away.

Video courtesy Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.