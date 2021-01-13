Scooters lassoed by new law: Speed limits, and no more scooter rental to drivers under 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of scooters whizzing along without clear rules to guide them, new laws restrict what scooter drivers can do.

A law signed by the Gov. Mike DeWine and championed by James M. Hoops (R-Napoleon) restricts the rental of scooters to people 16 years and older.

Scooter drivers must yield to pedestrians, signal before passing pedestrians, use lamps and reflectors at night, and drive below 20 mph.

The law allows parks and cities to regulate or prohibit scooters and scooter rentals, and make decisions as to whether scooters will be allowed on bike paths.

Companies that operate scooter sharing programs now have to maintain commercial general liability insurance, with limits of up to $1 million per occurrence and $2 million per aggregate.

The law also addresses electric bicycles and puts them into three clearly-marked classes, with the fastest requiring a speedometer and helmet use. They also can’t be driven by a child under 16.

For more information, read the full text of the law.