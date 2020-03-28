COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Scioto County are investigating after a woman said she shot a burglar during a home invasion in Lucasville.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Walnut Street on the report of a burglary and a shooting at about 2:30am, Saturday.

A woman told deputies her home had been burglarized earlier when she was away from the home, and the suspect had taken several items including a gun and jewelry.

The woman then had her daughter come over because she was worried the burglars would return.

The woman said that later, she and her daughter were in the living room when they heard someone trying to get into the residence. She told deputies two males entered her kitchen when one of the females fired several shots, striking one of the suspects.

Both suspects ran away from the scene.

Hospitals in the area have been advised to contact the sheriff’s office if anyone is brought in with a gunshot wound.

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.