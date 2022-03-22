PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman were arrested in Portsmouth after drugs and guns were found at a home, according to the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Police say that task force officers went to the house of 46-year-old Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath at 8:41am Tuesday morning to conduct a search.

Officers found 136 grams of heroin/fentanyl, two firearms, digital scales, just over $1,300 in cash, and further evidence of drug trafficking, per the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Bolden and 32-year-old Marissa Perkins were both arrested with Bolden facing drug and weapons charges, per police.

Police state Perkins was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Both are placed in Scioto County Jail and Bolden will be arraigned on Wednesday at 9:00am, per SCSO.