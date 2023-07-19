PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Portsmouth, Scioto County, woman is facing charges after she allegedly abused a disabled man who was in her care.

Jamey Addington, 35, is charged with second-degree felonious assault, five counts of fourth-degree felony patient abuse or neglect, and fourth-degree felony failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was placed Tuesday asking for an ambulance to have a non-verbal disabled man taken from a Wheelersburg home to the hospital.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from cameras inside the home that allegedly showed Addington abusing the man.

Addington is being held in Scioto County Jail on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges in the future.