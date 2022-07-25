PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County woman has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of kidnapping, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received an email from the Portsmouth Police Department Sunday stating it received information about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Investigators went to the victim’s parent, who had no knowledge of the incident, the sheriff’s office said. The parent told investigators they thought the 12-year-old child was spending the night at a friend’s home, but after checking with that friend, they learned the child was not there.

Detectives went to Polachek’s apartment, where they found the child asleep in the apartment. Investigators allege that while Polachek’s husband was at work, she would engage in sexual contact with the child and also allow the child to smoke marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said the child was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment. Polachek is being held in Scioto County Jail on a $400,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.