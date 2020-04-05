Scioto County reports first case of COVID-19

SCIOTO County, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County reported its first positive COVID-19 case.

Health officials confirmed on Saturday that Scioto County has seen it’s first case of coronavirus.

While the case is under investigation residents are asked to refrain from calling the Health Departments for questions related to this case according to health officials.

“We urge residents not to panic. Observe the Governor’s Stay at Home Order, practice good social distancing and frequent hand washing as this is the key to stop the virus from spreading,” stated in a press release.

Reports state that grocery stores will remain open and a large influx of customers will only put everyone at risk.