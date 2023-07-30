FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County man is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly neglecting an elderly woman who was in his care, leading to her death.

Matthew Vansickle, 58, of Franklin Furnace, is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the death of Patricia Vansickle, 79. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of possible abuse when Patricia Vansickle was admitted to the Southern Ohio Medical Center on July 26.

After investigating, deputies arrested Matthew Vansickle and charged him with failure to provide for a functionally impaired adult, a fourth-degree felony. He appeared in court and posted bond on July 27.

Patricia Vansickle was transferred to hospice care, with deputies learning on July 29 that she died as a result of her injuries suffered due to neglect, the sheriff’s office said.

Matthew Vansickle was then arrested again and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is continuing, and further charges could be filed by a grand jury, the sheriff’s office said.