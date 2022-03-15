NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced a man from New Boston has been arrested and charged after attempting to meet children after inappropriate online conduct.

Police say that an investigation revealed that 54-year-old Randolph Victor Hockenheimer was talking online to what he believed to be underage children.

The online conversation was sexual in nature and included the sending of inappropriate images, per police.

SCSO reported that Hockenheimer was attempting to meet the children at a Walmart in New Boston on March 12 and was confronted by a non-law enforcement group, prompting Hockenheimer to walk away from the area.

Detectives seized electronic items belonging to Hockenheimer and obtained a search warrant, leading to his arrest, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Hockenheimer is charged with two counts of attempted importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, per police.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Hockenheimer is held in Scioto County Jail and will appear in court on Tuesday.