FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Franklin Furnace man Monday after an hourlong standoff outside a Wheelersburg home, according to a news release.

Zachary Cunningham, 28, appeared in court Tuesday in Portsmouth and faces charges of criminal trespassing, improperly discharging a firearm, aggravated menacing and domestic violence, among other charges connected to the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say a woman called 911 on Monday evening and told the dispatcher Cunningham was trying to get guns from her home, which he had “forced his way into,” according to the sheriff’s office. Shortly after deputies arrived, she came back to the house and let them inside through the garage door.

As deputies searched the basement, the sheriff’s office said, “they could hear a shotgun being racked, loading a shell into the firing chamber” and then saw Cunningham pointing a gun at them. The deputies then left the home and surrounded it outside to begin negotiations.

Cunningham fired the gun at least once in a bedroom inside the basement — and surrendered an hour later. A judge set his bond at $68,250.