PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A Lucasville man is in custody after being accused of shooting another man in the face.

Henry Allen Clay Jr., 26, was arrested Saturday by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and is facing charges of second-degree felonious assault, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, and misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Saturday to a call for a shooting on Tatman-Coe Road near McDermott, claiming her husband had been shot in the face.

At the scene, deputies found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. They were also told that the suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck.

The shooting victim was initially taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later to a trauma center for treatment. He was listed as stable.

While deputies were on the scene, dispatchers received a 911 call stating there was a traffic crash on Pollock Road, a short distance from the shooting scene. A pickup involved in the crash matched the description of the truck the shooting suspect was driving, the sheriff’s office said. At the crash scene, deputies allegedly found a gun inside the pickup.

A short time later, officers found Clay in the area and placed him under arrest, taking him to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. Clay was later sent to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further testing. He was discharged on Sunday and taken to Scioto County Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the shooting.