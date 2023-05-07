PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped a justice center on Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Eric Parkins and another inmate escaped from STAR Community Justice Center just before 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. The unnamed inmate was apprehended sometime before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday while Parkins remains at large.

Parkins’ charges include battery of a police officer, obstructing an officer with injury, fugitive from justice, assault, possession of drugs, protection order violation, felony stalking, and manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement states his last known address is in Parkersburg, West Virginia and say he is 5’8″ with tattoos behind his right ear, on his left hand between his thumb and index finger, and has a number “6” and number “8” tattooed on his left ankle.

Police urge that if you see Parkins, you approach with caution and call law enforcement at 614-799-6525. Click here for more information.