LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County man tasked with helping a woman in need of full-time care has been charged with rape.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said on September 15, it was contacted by a home health care company, which reported that one of their clients had been sexually assaulted. After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit arrested 56-year-old Ronald Pace and charged him with two counts of rape.

The investigation revealed that the victim, unable to care for herself, was receiving around-the-clock attention. She was taken to the Adena Medical Center in Pike County for treatment, which included a sexual assault examination.

Pace, of Lucasville, was arrested from a residence in Rosemount and taken to Scioto County Jail. He was issued a $200,000 bond by a Portsmouth Municipal Court judge on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the ongoing investigation could result in more charges filed later. and asks that anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.