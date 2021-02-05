Scioto County couple charged with drug trafficking

SCIOTO COUNTY (WCMH) – Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking on Friday.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Monroe Street in New Boston around 7:53 a.m. and used a search warrant to enter the residence.

During the search, police discovered approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, roughly $560, and other drug-related tools. Police estimate the drugs are worth $1,600.   

Rodney W. Green, 54, and Lora M. Smith, 36, were home at the time and were both arrested. They were taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Green was charged with trafficking and possession of suspected methamphetamine, both felonies of the 2nd degree, and Criminal Tools, a felony of the 5th degree. 

Smith was arrested on an outstanding warrant, issued by the Portsmouth Municipal Court for not appearing in court to answer to other drug-related charges.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court, February 8 at 9:00 a.m. 

