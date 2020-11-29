Scioto County commissioner in critical condition with COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto County Commissioners announced Sunday that one of their own has contracted COVID-19.

According to a post on the commissioners’ Facebook page, Commissioner Mike Crabtree is “now in a Columbus hospital fighting for his life.”

“He is very critical and in need of a miracle from God,” the post states.

A candlelight prayer vigil for Crabtree will be held Monday at 7 p.m. on the 6th Street Courthouse steps.

As of Nov. 26, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 464 cases over the last two weeks in Scioto County.