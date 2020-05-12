Science from home: Dancing Raisins

What you need:

Clear cup

Water (plain water, out of the tap will work!)

Carbonated water or soda water (carbonated drinks will work too)

Raisins (or another small snack)

Steps:











Gather supplies Fill one cup with water Drop a few raisins into the water and watch results Fill another cup up with carbonated drink Drop in a few raisins Watch results & repeat as desired

The science and how this applies to our atmosphere:

When we first put the raisins into the water, they sank. This is because the raisins are more dense than the water.

Instantly, when we poured in the carbonated drink there were bubbles. These bubbles are full of carbon dioxide gas, and since CO2 is less dense than the liquid, it rises to the surface.

When enough bubbles get caught in the ridges of the raisin, the raisin will rise or start to “dance.”

When the bubbles hit the surface, they will start to pop, causing the raisin to sink back down until enough bubbles build up and start the process all over again.

Carbon dioxide gas is not dangerous and is a see through gas that is all around us. It plays an important part in our atmosphere as a greenhouse gas that helps to control our temperature by absorbing inferred radiation.