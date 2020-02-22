Schwarzenegger, Kerry, Kasich to discuss climate change at World War Zero event at Otterbein

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCHM) — Politicians and activists will be heading to Otterbein University on March 8 for a discussion on climate change.

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Ohio Governor John Kasich will take part in World War Zero: Climate Conversations, set for Otterbein University. The discussion will be moderated by Erika Alexander, actor/activist and co-founder of Color Farm Media.

According to the event’s website, World War Zero was announced in December of last year. Kerry, Schwarzenegger, Kasich, and others started the bipartisan initiative to bring together unlikely allies from all walks of life to tackle climate change and pollution the same way the world mobilized to win World War II.

World War Zero’s goal is to drive ten million climate conversations in 2020, including at town halls like the once scheduled for Otterbein, the website stated.

According to the website, the Otterbein event will focus on the impacts of the climate crisis and pollution on local Ohio families, how workers in Ohio and across the country would benefit from America leading the way toward a clean energy economy that would create millions of new jobs, and what people in Ohio can do to help.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

While the event is free, tickets are limited and people wishing to go must RSVP here.

The event is sponsored by the Columbus Metropolitan Club and Otterbein University.

For more on World War Zero, click here.