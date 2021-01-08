Schools districts work to bring students back to the classroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Educators and teaching staff are next on the list when it comes to Ohio’s coronavirus vaccine roll out.

But it hinges on one agreement.

It all comes down to this. Is your school going to have in person or hybrid instruction by March 1st?

Governor Mike DeWine wants the commitment to some type of face-to-face learning first.

Kids back in classrooms and learning in person. Dr. Melvin Brown with Reynoldsburg City Schools wants to see that too.

“I think this gives us an opportunity to get over that hump and get kids back as soon as possible,” he explained.

He says their district is planning to move to hybrid on January 19th, that’s all dependent on the numbers. Brown is happy to see educators and staff next in line for the vaccine.

“Our only concerns obviously are about someone contracting the virus and quarantines. Quarantines really prevented us from maintain[ing] full capacity when we were in hybrid a few weeks back,” he remembers.

Many agree that teachers should be on the second wave.

“We have so many moms on our night shifts that go home and sleep for two hours basically because they have to help their kids all day. Their husbands are at work during the day and then they have to help their kids with school,” said Katarina Bond from Cleveland, describing what her fellow nurses are dealing with when it comes to their kids’ education.

Some say they don’t agree with an agreement, Mitch Snay of Columbus saying, “Earlier they get treated I think the healthier they’ll be — it’ll allow parents to go back to work and it’ll allow kids to be back in school where I think they can develop all of their social skills so I would support it.”

Dr. Brown adding, he hopes this brings some normalcy back for students but also parents.

“I admire their flexibility and their understanding, and their patience and I know it’s frustrating it’s frustrating for all of us but more so for our parents.”

The Ohio Department of Health will be tasked with sending out forms to superintendents asking about their teaching plans, the number of staff interested, and if they have a partner to help with administering the vaccines.

We reached out to several schools along with Reynoldsburg City Schools. Westerville, Olentangy, and Hillard School Districts plan on getting on the list for the vaccine.