School choice group among protestors set for Otterbein debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Several groups will be outside Otterbein University next Tuesday exercising their freedom of speech.

Protestors want their voices to be heard by the Democratic candidates who will be in town for the debate.

“We want to show support, but we also want to be seen and heard,” parent Chris Gulacy-Worrel said.

Gulacy-Worrel is with Save Our Charter Schools and thinks that parents should have the right to choose the best educational option for their children.

“Without somebody telling me why they think another option is better,” Gulacy- Worrel said.

Other parents agree.

“They should have the option to do that,” parent Peter Murray said.

As it stands, you can’t enroll your child in another school district.

Within Columbus City Schools, there is a school choice lottery if a parent wants a different school, but it’s not guaranteed.

Otherwise, there needs to be a change of address.

However, some parents said students should go to their designated school.

“I don’t think moving them out to another school is going to be helpful. I think they need to work harder,” resident Martha Jones said.

As for Gulacy- Worrel, she moved to Upper Arlington for the school district.

“I had the means to move into a district so my children could get the education I wanted them to get. Why is that OK because I have the money to do so,” Gulacy-Worrel said.

However, she said not everyone has the means to do this, and that’s why she wants a call to action.

“You have to do what’s right for your individual children, that’s a parental decision,” Gulacy-Worrel said.

Close to 100 people from her group will be protesting outside the debate next week.